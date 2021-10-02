‘Say hi to Uptober’ — Bitcoin price surges above $47K in minutes, liquidating $270M in shorts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) shot to nearly $48,000 during Oct. 1 as a classic “short squeeze” liquidated over $270 million of crypto positions in under an hour.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $47,800 on Bitstamp, jumping $3,000 in minutes.

BTC liquidations 1-hour chart. Source: Bybt