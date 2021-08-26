Saweetie Slams Report Alleging She Has Been Spending Time With Quavo

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It’s been a few months since Saweetie and Quavo called it quits on their relationship, and the two seem to be focused on getting their own money and putting out bomb music for their fans. Recently, word started to spread about the Icy Girl and the Huncho spending time together again and Saweetie had a little time to straighten things out!

According to a report by HollywoodLife, a source is alleging the rappers have been “quietly spending time together”. While the source noted the two are not officially back together, they did note the two linked up in New York. Saweetie, however, took to Twitter to shut down the allegations.

“Pinnochio a** article,” she quote tweeted. “Anyways back to this #saweetiemeal.”

The news of Quavo and Saweetie’s alleged link up spread across the internet like wildfire and fans seemed to have mixed reactions to the possibility of the two reconciling. Things started to get messy after their very public breakup, starting with footage of an elevator altercation between Saweetie and Quavo surfacing online.

If y’all recall, the footage showed Saweetie and Quavo engaging in a somewhat physical struggle, as they entered the elevator and Saweetie seemingly took a swing at Quavo. While on the elevator, Quavo appeared to have grabbed Saweetie’s arm and she fell to the ground.

Shortly after this incident, rumors began to swirl alleging Quavo repossessed the glacier blue Bentley he bought the icy girl, which he seemingly confirmed in a song by the Migos called ‘Having Our Way’. The luxury sedan was then listed for sale for nearly $280,000 on the website of a San Diego car dealership.

Despite their breakup, Saweetie and Quavo seem to be flourishing, particularly in their careers. Saweetie just secured a big bag with her new McDonald’s partnership and Quavo is still reaping the harvest from the latest Migos album drop.

