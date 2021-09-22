Saweetie Set To Host Upcoming Netflix Comedy Special ‘Sex: Unzipped’ Featuring Sex Experts & Puppets

#Roommates, at this point Saweetie needs to teach a class on getting to the bag because it seems that she is constantly securing new deals and partnerships at lighting speed—and her latest venture involves streaming giant Netflix. It was just announced that Saweetie has been tapped to host Netflix’s brand new comedy special all about sex positivity and she’ll be joined by experts…and a few puppets.

Following her first-time appearance at the recent Met Gala earlier this month and her just-announced venture with Crocs, Saweetie is once again adding to her very full resume by becoming an official member of the Netflix family. @Complex reports, the popular streaming service has revealed that Saweetie will be the host for “Sex: Unzipped,” which is a comedy special featuring a combination of sex experts “and a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life.”

Additionally, the sex puppets will be on hand to help Saweetie and the experts shut down and openly discuss various myths and misconceptions regarding sexual activity. Describing “Sex: Unzipped” as its “funniest, filthiest, and furriest” new special, Netflix will drop it on its streaming platform on October 26th.

The panel of sex experts includes the legendary Dr. Ruth Westheimer, with guest appearances including “Pose” star Dominique Jackson, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trixie Mattel and “First Wives Club” star Michelle Buteau.

In other Saweetie news, she also has another reason to celebrate, as she won her first MTV VMA for her song “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. The video earned the award for Best Art Direction.

