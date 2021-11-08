Saweetie Said She’s Ready For Babies And Nick Cannon Volunteered For The Job

One thing about it, Nick Cannon doesn’t miss — and no we don’t mean as a businessman. Saweetie recently told the world she’s ready to bake some buns in her oven. Unexpectedly, Nick “Got My Own Team” Cannon slid on her tweet and volunteered himself for yet another daddy gig.

Saweetie hopped on Twitter late Saturday afternoon and let off a random thought. The “Icy” artist said she “want some babies.” Fans immediately jumped on the tweet with all kinds of intentions. Users flooded the comment section either offering themselves for adoption, procreation and a whole lot of other thangs in between.

Hours later, Nick decided to enter the chat. Using just emojis, our boy seemingly offered to be the other contributor to Saweetie’s mini-me’s. He quote-tweeted her post and added a thinking face, ninja, laughing face and man with raised hand. Nick also retweeted Saweetie’s original message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Still, the jury is out on whether Nick meant his emojis or not! What we do know is that Nick is not new to daddy duties, but true to all seven of his already-here babies. During a July interview with the City Girls, Nick revealed his baby-making moments with multiple women are intentional. JT told Nick to “wrap it up” upon him asking her for advice. After some clarification on her advice, Nick firmly stated that he’s “having these kids on purpose.”

In September, the iconic host, actor and entrepreneur joked about starting a Nick Cannon sperm bank. He shared with TMZ paparazzi that he plans to have more children “if God sees it that way.”

Still, not everyone is encouraging Nick to keep adding to his family at this pace. According to recent claims by Nick, his therapist suggested he practice celibacy, especially after welcoming four out of seven kiddos in one year.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family,” Nick recently said. “I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked.”

Nick or no Nick, it looks like Saweetie won’t be going barefoot and pregnant before some new music drops! When @JanayeTiana tweeted at Saweetie asking for PBM first, sis responded with the sought-out answer.

“Yes,” Saweetie responded to @JanayeTiana. With one word, she confirmed fans will get the ‘Pretty B***h Music’ album drop prior to a pregnancy reveal.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Saweetie Said She’s Ready For Babies And Nick Cannon Volunteered For The Job appeared first on The Shade Room.