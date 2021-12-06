Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Saved By The Bell Reboot Cast Ages In Real Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Saved By The Bell Reboot Cast Ages In Real Life
Entertainment

Saved By The Bell Reboot Cast Ages In Real Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
  • LA Living badge

You’ll get an A+ if you can guess how old they really are.

While the cast may be in high school on screen, it comes as no shock that they’re actually much older than the students they portray.


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here are the ages of all your favorite characters IRL. Check it out below:

To start, Belmont Cameli plays Jamie Spano


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mitchell Hoog plays Mac Morris


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dexter Darden plays Devante Young


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alycia Pascual-Peña plays Aisha Garcia


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Haskiri Velazquez plays Daisy Jiménez


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Age in real life: Her official age isn’t online but there have been reports that’s she’s in her mid 20s.

And finally, Josie Totah plays Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What do you think of Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Claim Kylie & Travis...

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Gold Dress & Baby Bump...

Jimmy Carr lets loose on anti-vaxxers in audience...

Rapper B.o.B Is Now Engaged!

Chris Cuomo Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation Following His...

Kody & Christine Brown Fight Amidst Marriage Issues...

Beth & Rip Make Marriage Plans — Episode...

Maren Morris Bundles Up In Leather Coat For...

10 Celebs Who Loved Meet N’ Greets And...

Kristin Chenoweth At National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021:...

Leave a Comment