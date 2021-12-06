Saved By The Bell Reboot Cast Ages In Real Life

You’ll get an A+ if you can guess how old they really are.
While the cast may be in high school on screen, it comes as no shock that they’re actually much older than the students they portray.
Here are the ages of all your favorite characters IRL. Check it out below:
To start, Belmont Cameli plays Jamie Spano
Mitchell Hoog plays Mac Morris
Dexter Darden plays Devante Young
Alycia Pascual-Peña plays Aisha Garcia
Haskiri Velazquez plays Daisy Jiménez
And finally, Josie Totah plays Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio
What do you think of Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!