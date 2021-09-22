Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Rihanna Celeb Photos

Writing this in a pair of Target briefs felt wrong.
This year’s show is inspired by the show’s location — the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, “When I saw the venue, and I knew my collection, they married each other and I got so excited about what we could do here.”
So, without further ado, here are just some of the pics we have of celebs so far:
1.
Gigi Hadid:
2.
Bella Poarch:
3.
Vanessa Hudgens:
4.
Gottmik:
5.
Sabrina Carpenter:
6.
Erykah Badu:
7.
Jazmine Sullivan:
8.
Daddy Yankee:
9.
Ricky Martin:
10.
Joan Smalls:
11.
Troye Sivan:
12.
Emily Ratajkowski:
13.
BIA:
14.
Jeremy Pope:
15.
Jade Novah:
16.
Precious Lee:
17.
Jessie Li:
18.
Irina Shayk:
19.
And, of course, Rihanna:
Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24.
