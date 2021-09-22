Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Rihanna Celeb Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Writing this in a pair of Target briefs felt wrong.

Round number three, baby! I am, of course, referring to the imminent debut of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show — aka the glorious annual showcase of all the new lingerie from Rihanna’s very own brand, Savage X Fenty.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

This year’s show is inspired by the show’s location — the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, “When I saw the venue, and I knew my collection, they married each other and I got so excited about what we could do here.”

View this video on YouTube


Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

“Even now I’m thinking, okay, so how to top this one next year? You know, you’re already thinking about that because that’s really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year,” Rihanna added. “But, you know, we somehow manage to pull it off every year, and I’m so excited and thrilled about how we elevated this year’s show.”

So, without further ado, here are just some of the pics we have of celebs so far:

1.

Gigi Hadid:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

2.

Bella Poarch:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

3.

Vanessa Hudgens:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

4.

Gottmik:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

5.

Sabrina Carpenter:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

6.

Erykah Badu:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

7.

Jazmine Sullivan:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

8.

Daddy Yankee:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

9.

Ricky Martin:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

10.

Joan Smalls:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

11.

Troye Sivan:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

12.

Emily Ratajkowski:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

13.

BIA:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

14.

Jeremy Pope:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

15.

Jade Novah:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

16.

Precious Lee:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

17.

Jessie Li:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

18.

Irina Shayk:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

19.

And, of course, Rihanna:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR