Saudi Sees World Oil-Supply Capacity ‘Huge Concern’: FII Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly as the kingdom opened the fifth edition of its flagship investment conference Tuesday in Riyadh. Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser made the remarks in an interview on the sidelines of the conference, which marks a return to business for the world’s largest oil exporter after the pandemic disrupted last year’s event. With about 2,000 delegates and 100 speakers taking part, this year’s Future Investment Initiative is about half the size of previous years but will largely be taking place in person, in contrast to a redacted version that was held in January, when most speakers dialed in virtually.

Article content In addition to Saudi Arabia’s own $430 billion sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s signature event will host top global executives like Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’ David Solomon, Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Societe Generale’s Frederic Oudea. Fink: We’re Going to Live with Energy Inflation For Some Time (10:55 a.m.) BlackRock’s Fink said higher energy inflation would linger for some time, particularly as the global economy shifts toward more sustainable power sources. “Inflation, we are in a new regime. There are many structural reasons for that. Short term policy related to environmentalism, in terms of restricting supply of hydrocarbons, has created energy inflation and we are going to be living with that for some time,” Fink said.