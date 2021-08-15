Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

DUBAI — Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding said profits in the second quarter were down almost 50%, as last year’s figures were higher because of a boost in sales amid COVID-19 lockdown panic-buying and hoarding.

The retail supermarket said net profit in the quarter ended June 30 was 95 million riyals ($25.33 million), compared with 185.4 million riyals in the same period last year.

“I believe a comparison of the financial performance of H1 2021 with H1 2020 is not very meaningful because of the extenuating circumstances and unprecedented disruption to business caused by the pandemic,” chief executive Ahmad BinDawood, said in a statement on Sunday.

The second quarter of last year “benefited enormously from pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the VAT [value-added tax] hike which came into effect from 1 July 2020.” ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)