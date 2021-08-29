Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih was visiting Oman on Sunday to discuss opportunities in both Gulf countries, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The visit follows economic talks earlier this year after which Saudi Arabia said it was considering developing an industrial zone in Oman, a neighboring country with a much smaller economy.

Sunday’s visit aims “to consolidate and expand the economic relations and mutual investments between the two brotherly countries,” SPA said.