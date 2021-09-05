Saudi Internet-Services Firm Seeks Up to $966 Million From IPO

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh, the latest in a clutch of share sales in the kingdom.

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as solutions by stc, set the price range for the offering at 136 riyals to 151 riyals per share. The company is selling 24 million shares, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Bidding and book-building period for participating parties: Sept. 5 to 13Subscription period for individual investors: Sept. 19 to 21HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital are financial advisers, underwriters and bookrunners