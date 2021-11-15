Saudi inflation inches up 0.8% in October on higher fuel prices

Article content

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index increased by 0.8% in October from a year earlier and was 0.2% higher on the month, government data showed on Monday.

The annual increase was driven by higher prices for transport, which went up 6.4%, and food and beverages, up 1.4%, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Higher transport costs were mainly the result of a 47.9% annual increase in gasoline prices, it added.

