Saudi Aramco Will Achieve Ambition of Net Zero by 2050: Nasser

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Aramco, the worlds biggest exporter of oil, set out a goal for net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said. The target would exclude emissions from international customers of the company’s crude.

The oil giant will make huge investments in gas over the next decade, Nasser said at the Saudi Green Initiative conference Saturday. It also has ambitions in renewable sources of energy like blue hydrogen.

