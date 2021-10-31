Saudi Aramco Earnings Surge on Higher Oil Output and Prices

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Aramco’s earnings soared as oil prices and production climbed, allowing the company to easily cover its quarterly dividend of $18.75 billion with free cash flow.

The world’s biggest crude producer’s third-quarter profit climbed to 114.1 billion riyals ($30.4 billion) from 44.2 billion riyals year ago. Free cash flow was $28.7 billion.

Aramco and its Big Oil rivals have benefited from the global economic recovery, which has helped push up crude prices by about 65% this year to more than $80 a barrel.