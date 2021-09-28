Saudi Arabia’s SIIG and Petrochem plan merger through share exchange

Article content

DUBAI — Saudi Arabian petrochemicals companies Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) and the National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) said on Tuesday they had signed a non-binding agreement on a proposed merger.

The deal would consist of a share exchange offer made by SIIG to acquire the remaining 50% of Petrochem that SIIG did not already own, the companies said in separate bourse statements.

SIIG would pay Petrochem’s shareholders by issuing new shares in SIIG, which would result in a delisting of Petrochem’s shares.