Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports rise 123% to over $16 bln

Article content DUBAI — The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123% to 61.5 billion riyals ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier while non-oil exports rose by around 41%, official data showed on Tuesday. Overall exports increased by nearly 92% in June compared to a year earlier when international trade was curbed by lockdowns and travel disruptions related to the coronavirus crisis, said the General Authority for Statistics. Oil exports accounted for 72% of total exports in June, up from 62% in June last year, it said.