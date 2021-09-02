Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power launches IPO

Article content

DUBAI — Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power on Thursday announced its intention to float on the Riyadh bourse in an initial public offering (IPO) sources have said could raise more than $1 billion.

The company, which is half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to issue 85.3 million shares, representing 11.67% of the company after a capital increase.

Just over 81.2 million shares, representing 11.1 percent of the company, will be offered to the public.