Saudi Arabian Islamic finance firm Nayifat plans Riyadh float

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia’s Nayifat Finance Company said on Tuesday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh stock exchange with a free float of 35% of its shares.

Nayifat, a consumer-focused Islamic finance firm, said in a statement that it plans a sale of 35 million shares to institutional and retail investors. The sale of existing shares will be made by its current shareholders, it said.

Falcom Holding, a Saudi firm which owns businesses in leasing and financing of vehicles, as well as brokerage services, investment advisory and asset management, holds a 73.86% stake in Nayifat.