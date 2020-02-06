Saudi Arabia uses the terrorism court to silence rights defenders | News

%MINIFYHTMLf24ad452f02fb89245d6641392587c2f11% %MINIFYHTMLf24ad452f02fb89245d6641392587c2f12%

Saudi Arabia has used a terrorism court as a political tool to silence critics and rights defenders, despite the reforms introduced by the kingdom in recent years, according to a new report.

The human rights control body, Amnesty International, concluded in its report published on Thursday that the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) in Riyadh was routinely used to silence dissent and criticism in the kingdom.



In your report Amnesty said that the SCC, established in 2008 for terrorism-related crimes, was used as an "instrument of repression," as several journalists, activists, writers and religious leaders face trials under anti-terrorism laws and against Cybercrime

Some 95 individuals, the vast majority of them men, were tried before the SCC between 2011 and 2019, according to the London-based group.

Eleven are currently facing trials in the SCC and another 52 were serving prison sentences of between five and 30 years imposed by the same court.

"The Saudi Arabian government exploits the SCC to create a false aura of legality around its abuse of the anti-terrorism law to silence its critics," said Heba Morayef, regional director of Amnesty International for the Middle East and North Africa.

Amnesty urged Riyadh to "release all prisoners of conscience immediately and unconditionally,quot; and to end the violations at the SCC trials.

In the report titled Murmur of Critical Voices: Politicized Trials before the Specialized Criminal Court of Saudi Arabia, Amnesty said the cases he reviewed were "extremely unfair,quot; and that the charges included "disobeying the ruler,quot; or "inciting disorder by calling for demonstrations ".

Saudi Arabia implemented a series of social and economic reforms, promoted by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), which includes giving women the right to drive and open the conservative kingdom for entertainment and tourism.

However, the reforms have been accompanied by an ever-deeper repression against government critics, including the arrest of high-profile women's rights activists, such as Loujain al-Halthloul, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.