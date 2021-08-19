Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.26% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.26%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 3.19% or 1.00 points to trade at 32.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company (SE:) added 3.09% or 0.66 points to end at 22.02 and Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) was up 2.78% or 1.70 points to 62.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:), which fell 4.87% or 1.80 points to trade at 35.15 at the close. Arabian Cement Co (SE:) declined 4.67% or 2.20 points to end at 44.90 and Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) was down 4.62% or 0.90 points to 18.56.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 164 to 32 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.64% or 1.72 to $63.49 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 2.49% or 1.70 to hit $66.53 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.75 to trade at $1781.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.15% to 4.3850, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.30% at 93.422.