Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.12% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.12%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 4.57% or 2.60 points to trade at 59.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) added 4.48% or 1.300 points to end at 30.300 and Jabal Omar Development Company (SE:) was up 4.15% or 1.35 points to 33.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 4.74% or 2.70 points to trade at 54.30 at the close. Bawan (SE:) declined 4.53% or 1.85 points to end at 38.95 and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) was down 4.40% or 4.40 points to 95.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 171 to 26 and 10 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.58% or 1.64 to $61.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $64.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.60 to trade at $1782.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.21% to 4.3875, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.470.