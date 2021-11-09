Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.79% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.79%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were BANK ALBILAD (SE:), which rose 4.55% or 2.00 points to trade at 46.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) added 3.27% or 2.50 points to end at 79.00 and Makkah Construction&Development Co (SE:) was up 3.08% or 2.20 points to 73.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:), which fell 9.98% or 4.15 points to trade at 37.45 at the close. Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 9.00% or 3.75 points to end at 37.90 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was down 8.47% or 8.00 points to 86.40.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 184 to 21 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in BANK ALBILAD (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.55% or 2.00 to 46.00. Shares in Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 9.98% or 4.15 to 37.45. Shares in Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 9.00% or 3.75 to 37.90.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.56% or 0.46 to $82.39 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.40% or 0.33 to hit $83.76 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.65 to trade at $1829.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.02% to 4.3464, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 94.010.