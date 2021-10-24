Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.77% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.77%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 7.66% or 1.91 points to trade at 26.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) added 6.02% or 2.75 points to end at 48.40 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was up 5.12% or 1.65 points to 33.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SE:), which fell 3.27% or 1.20 points to trade at 35.55 at the close. Ataa Educational Co (SE:) declined 3.04% or 2.00 points to end at 63.80 and Al Rajhi Bank (SE:) was down 2.96% or 4.20 points to 137.80.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 129 to 71 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.66% or 1.91 to 26.85. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.12% or 1.65 to 33.90.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.79% or 1.48 to $83.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $84.64 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.64% or 11.45 to trade at $1793.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.21% to 4.3678, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 93.588.