Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.64% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.64%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Taiba Holding Co. (SE:), which rose 9.89% or 3.50 points to trade at 38.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development (SE:) added 5.18% or 0.47 points to end at 9.55 and Dur Hospitality (SE:) was up 3.75% or 1.25 points to 34.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 9.45% or 3.45 points to trade at 33.05 at the close. Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) declined 9.06% or 8.30 points to end at 83.30 and Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:) was down 8.85% or 3.40 points to 35.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 155 to 52 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 9.89% or 3.50 to 38.90. Shares in Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 9.45% or 3.45 to 33.05. Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 9.06% or 8.30 to 83.30. Shares in Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 8.85% or 3.40 to 35.00.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.25% or 1.00 to $78.69 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.27% or 1.04 to hit $81.13 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 3.00 to trade at $1865.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.09% to 4.2902, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 95.118.