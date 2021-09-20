Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.61%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 6.07% or 7.40 points to trade at 129.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) added 5.07% or 0.56 points to end at 11.60 and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) was up 1.76% or 2.20 points to 127.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:), which fell 5.05% or 2.45 points to trade at 46.05 at the close. Makkah Construction&Development Co (SE:) declined 3.87% or 2.90 points to end at 72.00 and Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 3.82% or 0.58 points to 14.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 176 to 25 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.07% or 0.56 to 11.60.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.57% or 1.13 to $70.69 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.14% or 0.86 to hit $74.48 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.53% or 9.20 to trade at $1760.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.05% to 4.3948, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 93.305.