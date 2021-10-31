Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.47% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.47%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 4.43% or 4.60 points to trade at 108.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:) added 4.24% or 0.62 points to end at 15.24 and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:) was up 3.50% or 5.80 points to 171.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which fell 6.14% or 1.75 points to trade at 26.75 at the close. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) declined 4.89% or 1.85 points to end at 36.00 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was down 4.09% or 1.150 points to 27.000.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 123 to 74 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.53% or 0.44 to $83.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.02% or 0.02 to hit $83.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.98% or 17.75 to trade at $1784.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 1.04% to 4.3353, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.84% at 94.108.