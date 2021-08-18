Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.42% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.42%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:), which rose 3.33% or 1.00 points to trade at 31.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Takween Advanced Industries (SE:) added 2.99% or 0.64 points to end at 22.02 and Leejam Sports Company SJSC (SE:) was up 2.84% or 2.50 points to 90.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 6.62% or 1.34 points to trade at 18.90 at the close. Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 4.42% or 0.74 points to end at 16.00 and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) was down 4.02% or 2.20 points to 52.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 139 to 57 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.33% or 1.00 to 31.00. Shares in Leejam Sports Company SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.84% or 2.50 to 90.50.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.41% or 0.27 to $66.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.56% or 0.39 to hit $69.42 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.04% or 0.80 to trade at $1787.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.06% to 4.3938, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 93.097.