Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.40% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.40%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:), which rose 6.80% or 1.38 points to trade at 21.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:) added 3.20% or 1.20 points to end at 38.65 and Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 2.96% or 0.52 points to 18.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:), which fell 1.98% or 1.30 points to trade at 64.20 at the close. Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) declined 1.96% or 2.20 points to end at 110.00 and Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company (SE:) was down 1.87% or 0.40 points to 21.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 138 to 59 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.20% or 1.20 to 38.65.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.86% or 1.31 to $71.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.83% or 1.36 to hit $75.72 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.65 to trade at $1774.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.16% to 4.4033, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.148.