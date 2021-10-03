Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.37% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.37%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 6.09% or 7.80 points to trade at 135.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Seera Group Holding (SE:) added 5.12% or 1.12 points to end at 22.98 and Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SE:) was up 4.02% or 3.60 points to 93.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:), which fell 4.22% or 1.85 points to trade at 41.95 at the close. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) declined 3.80% or 1.55 points to end at 39.25 and Saudi Telecom (SE:) was down 3.31% or 4.20 points to 122.80.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 132 to 60 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.09% or 7.80 to 135.80. Shares in Seera Group Holding (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.12% or 1.12 to 22.98. Shares in Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.02% or 3.60 to 93.10.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.92% or 0.69 to $75.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.05% or 0.82 to hit $79.13 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.24% or 4.20 to trade at $1761.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.11% to 4.3482, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 94.090.