Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.33% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.33%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.33% or 7.10 points to trade at 83.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Sadr Logistics Co (SE:) added 4.91% or 18.80 points to end at 402.00 and Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) was up 4.17% or 1.85 points to 46.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:), which fell 3.20% or 1.90 points to trade at 57.50 at the close. Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) declined 3.00% or 4.60 points to end at 148.60 and Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) was down 2.74% or 2.20 points to 78.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 156 to 41 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sadr Logistics Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.91% or 18.80 to 402.00. Shares in Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.17% or 1.85 to 46.20.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.27% or 0.19 to $69.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.23% or 0.17 to hit $72.43 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.15 to trade at $1790.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.03% to 4.4317, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 92.582.