Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.25%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 9.89% or 1.50 points to trade at 16.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) added 9.27% or 5.70 points to end at 67.20 and Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:) was up 6.76% or 3.15 points to 49.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Pharmaceutical Appliances (SE:), which fell 3.34% or 1.80 points to trade at 52.10 at the close. Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) declined 3.31% or 4.40 points to end at 128.60 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was down 3.28% or 1.60 points to 47.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 121 to 77 and 10 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.69% or 0.47 to $67.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.66% or 0.47 to hit $70.81 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.20 to trade at $1789.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.03% to 4.4127, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.940.