Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.21% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:), which rose 8.74% or 3.90 points to trade at 48.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) added 6.56% or 0.68 points to end at 11.04 and Emaar The Economic City (SE:) was up 4.25% or 0.54 points to 13.26 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 4.29% or 0.68 points to trade at 15.18 at the close. Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) declined 3.23% or 1.00 points to end at 30.00 and Al Hammadi Co (SE:) was down 2.89% or 1.20 points to 40.30.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 141 to 56 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.74% or 3.90 to 48.50. Shares in Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 6.56% or 0.68 to 11.04.

Crude oil for November delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $71.82 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.48% or 0.36 to hit $75.31 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 2.75 to trade at $1753.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.33% to 4.3963, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7499.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 93.225.

