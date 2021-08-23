Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 5.71% or 3.40 points to trade at 62.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) added 5.14% or 1.85 points to end at 37.85 and Tanmiah Food Company SCJSC (SE:) was up 4.72% or 5.00 points to 111.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:), which fell 3.36% or 1.10 points to trade at 31.60 at the close. The Qassim Cement Co (SE:) declined 3.35% or 2.90 points to end at 83.70 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was down 3.30% or 1.000 points to 29.300.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 108 to 82 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 4.92% or 3.06 to $65.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 4.77% or 3.09 to hit $67.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.01% or 17.95 to trade at $1801.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.33% to 4.3991, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 93.162.