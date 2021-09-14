Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Emaar The Economic City (SE:), which rose 4.51% or 0.56 points to trade at 12.98 at the close. Meanwhile, National Industrialization Co (SE:) added 3.04% or 0.62 points to end at 21.02 and National Agriculture Development Co (SE:) was up 3.04% or 1.15 points to 38.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which fell 1.88% or 3.20 points to trade at 166.80 at the close. Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) declined 1.74% or 3.00 points to end at 169.00 and Raydan Co (SE:) was down 1.53% or 0.45 points to 28.95.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 107 to 87 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.31% or 0.22 to $70.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.33% or 0.24 to hit $73.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.25% or 4.55 to trade at $1798.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.13% to 4.4345, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.483.