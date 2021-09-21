Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.11% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.11%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:), which rose 6.41% or 2.95 points to trade at 49.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) added 5.75% or 2.25 points to end at 41.35 and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SE:) was up 4.16% or 0.78 points to 19.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:), which fell 3.15% or 1.40 points to trade at 43.10 at the close. Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) declined 3.09% or 4.00 points to end at 125.40 and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:) was down 2.22% or 0.32 points to 14.10.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 117 to 69 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.41% or 2.95 to 49.00.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.13% or 0.09 to $70.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.07% or 0.05 to hit $73.87 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.30 to trade at $1774.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.02% to 4.3978, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.218.