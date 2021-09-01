Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.08%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 6.70 points to trade at 73.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Tanmiah Food Company SCJSC (SE:) added 5.18% or 5.80 points to end at 117.80 and Raydan Co (SE:) was up 5.17% or 1.50 points to 30.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:), which fell 2.36% or 0.750 points to trade at 31.000 at the close. Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) declined 2.35% or 0.34 points to end at 14.14 and Jarir Marketing Co (SE:) was down 2.03% or 4.40 points to 212.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 90 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tanmiah Food Company SCJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.18% or 5.80 to 117.80.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.59% or 1.09 to $67.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.35% or 0.97 to hit $70.66 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.80 to trade at $1814.30 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.27% to 4.4402, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.502.