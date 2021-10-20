Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.94% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.94%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.94% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 4.25 points to trade at 46.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) added 8.17% or 2.45 points to end at 32.45 and Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) was up 4.89% or 2.15 points to 46.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 3.16% or 1.60 points to trade at 49.10 at the close. Maharah Human Resources Co (SE:) declined 2.88% or 2.40 points to end at 80.90 and Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) was down 2.70% or 0.64 points to 23.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 140 to 59 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.95% or 4.25 to 46.95. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.17% or 2.45 to 32.45.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.87% or 0.72 to $81.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.82% or 0.70 to hit $84.38 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.15 to trade at $1778.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.12% to 4.3680, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7510.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.668.