Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.89% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabian Pipes Company (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.48 points to trade at 16.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) added 6.07% or 8.40 points to end at 146.80 and National Metal Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 5.79% or 1.75 points to 32.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:), which fell 6.86% or 4.00 points to trade at 54.30 at the close. Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) declined 2.98% or 1.70 points to end at 55.30 and Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) was down 2.82% or 2.10 points to 72.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 79 and 8 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.21% or 0.18 to $83.97 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $84.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.36% or 24.90 to trade at $1855.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.25% to 4.3361, while USD/SAR fell 0.05% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 94.227.

