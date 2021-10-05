Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.77% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.77% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:), which rose 4.26% or 0.60 points to trade at 14.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Company SJSC (SE:) added 4.04% or 1.65 points to end at 42.45 and Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) was up 2.70% or 1.05 points to 39.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:), which fell 4.03% or 1.35 points to trade at 32.15 at the close. Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 2.77% or 1.10 points to end at 38.60 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was down 2.75% or 3.40 points to 120.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 133 to 63 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.92% or 1.49 to $79.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.98% or 1.61 to hit $82.87 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.99% or 17.55 to trade at $1750.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.29% to 4.3453, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.27% at 94.032.

