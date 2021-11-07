Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.76% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.76%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 3.88 points to trade at 42.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Herfy Food Services Co (SE:) added 5.89% or 4.30 points to end at 77.30 and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) was up 5.84% or 2.60 points to 47.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which fell 9.98% or 2.22 points to trade at 20.02 at the close. Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) declined 5.81% or 1.80 points to end at 29.20 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 4.80% or 1.35 points to 26.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 110 to 92 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 52-week lows; rising 9.99% or 3.88 to 42.70. Shares in Herfy Food Services Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.89% or 4.30 to 77.30.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 2.99% or 2.36 to $81.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 2.25% or 1.81 to hit $82.35 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.47% or 26.45 to trade at $1819.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.14% to 4.3391, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7510.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 94.207.