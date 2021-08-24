Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.71% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.71%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Cable Company (SE:), which rose 4.83% or 1.25 points to trade at 27.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) added 4.25% or 0.98 points to end at 24.04 and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) was up 4.03% or 2.70 points to 69.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arabian Pipes Company (SE:), which fell 3.64% or 0.66 points to trade at 17.48 at the close. Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 2.12% or 0.32 points to end at 14.78 and Al Rajhi REIT (SE:) was down 1.94% or 0.24 points to 12.16.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 126 to 70 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.29% or 1.50 to $67.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.28% or 1.56 to hit $69.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.20% or 3.60 to trade at $1809.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.01% to 4.4043, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.980.