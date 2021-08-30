Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.67% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.67%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.92% or 7.10 points to trade at 78.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) added 8.80% or 3.15 points to end at 38.95 and United Electronics Company (SE:) was up 5.56% or 7.60 points to 144.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:), which fell 1.45% or 0.45 points to trade at 30.55 at the close. Al Hokair Group (SE:) declined 1.31% or 0.32 points to end at 24.14 and Eastern Province Cement Co. (SE:) was down 1.16% or 0.60 points to 51.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 149 to 46 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Electronics Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.56% or 7.60 to 144.20.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.39% or 0.27 to $68.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $71.53 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 3.50 to trade at $1816.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.02% to 4.4223, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.737.