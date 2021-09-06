Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.64% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.64%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.64% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sadr Logistics Co (SE:), which rose 9.96% or 36.40 points to trade at 402.00 at the close. Meanwhile, AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) added 7.37% or 0.96 points to end at 13.98 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) was up 4.41% or 1.70 points to 40.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:), which fell 2.80% or 0.950 points to trade at 33.000 at the close. Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) declined 2.16% or 0.95 points to end at 43.05 and Tabuk Cement Co. (SE:) was down 1.95% or 0.44 points to 22.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 68 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sadr Logistics Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.96% or 36.40 to 402.00. Shares in AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.37% or 0.96 to 13.98.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.01% or 0.01 to $69.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $72.63 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.52% or 9.45 to trade at $1824.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.11% to 4.4512, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.227.