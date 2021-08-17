Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.63% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.63%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.63% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:), which rose 6.54% or 12.80 points to trade at 208.40 at the close. Meanwhile, United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) added 4.53% or 1.30 points to end at 30.00 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 4.37% or 2.70 points to 64.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 3.50% or 2.10 points to trade at 57.90 at the close. Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) declined 3.17% or 3.60 points to end at 109.80 and Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:) was down 3.11% or 1.60 points to 49.90.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 126 to 68 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.53% or 1.30 to 30.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.34% or 0.23 to $67.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.47% or 0.33 to hit $69.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 5.65 to trade at $1784.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.40% to 4.3991, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.40% at 92.990.