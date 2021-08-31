Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Petrochemical Company (SE:), which rose 5.79% or 2.60 points to trade at 47.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) added 4.03% or 2.10 points to end at 54.20 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was up 3.93% or 1.200 points to 31.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:), which fell 2.12% or 0.55 points to trade at 25.45 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 1.78% or 1.40 points to end at 77.30 and Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) was down 1.65% or 1.10 points to 65.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 132 to 61 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.94% or 0.65 to $68.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.79% or 0.57 to hit $71.66 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.05% or 0.85 to trade at $1813.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.29% to 4.4363, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.495.