Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.57% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which rose 6.67% or 1.44 points to trade at 23.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) added 6.07% or 1.30 points to end at 22.72 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was up 5.17% or 1.50 points to 30.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:), which fell 1.29% or 0.60 points to trade at 45.85 at the close. Tanmiah Food Company SCJSC (SE:) declined 1.15% or 1.10 points to end at 94.60 and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (SE:) was down 1.06% or 0.90 points to 84.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 156 to 38 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 5.17% or 1.50 to 30.50.

Crude oil for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $81.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $84.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.65% or 29.70 to trade at $1768.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.06% to 4.3513, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.960.