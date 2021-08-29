Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabian Pipes Company (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 1.76 points to trade at 19.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Hokair Group (SE:) added 5.16% or 1.20 points to end at 24.46 and Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) was up 5.08% or 1.50 points to 31.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:), which fell 4.31% or 1.35 points to trade at 29.95 at the close. Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) declined 2.08% or 1.40 points to end at 65.80 and Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) was down 1.71% or 0.85 points to 49.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 139 to 58 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.93% or 1.30 to $68.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.07% or 1.45 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.40% or 25.05 to trade at $1820.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was unchanged 0.00% to 4.4076, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 92.690.