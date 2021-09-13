Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.38% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Svcs (SE:), which rose 5.15% or 3.60 points to trade at 73.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) added 4.26% or 4.60 points to end at 112.60 and Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) was up 4.15% or 1.25 points to 31.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SABIC AgriNutrients Co (SE:), which fell 2.86% or 4.00 points to trade at 136.00 at the close. Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) declined 2.20% or 3.60 points to end at 160.40 and Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) was down 2.16% or 1.00 points to 45.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 137 to 61 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Svcs (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.15% or 3.60 to 73.50. Shares in Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.15% or 1.25 to 31.40.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.28% or 0.89 to $70.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.92% or 0.67 to hit $73.59 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.34% or 6.15 to trade at $1798.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.09% to 4.4268, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.642.

