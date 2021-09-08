Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.36% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.36% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 5.11% or 3.90 points to trade at 80.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) added 3.66% or 2.10 points to end at 59.40 and Al Baha Investment and Development Company SJSC (SE:) was up 3.11% or 1.25 points to 41.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 2.72% or 3.00 points to trade at 107.40 at the close. Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:) declined 1.82% or 0.28 points to end at 15.12 and National Medical Care Company (SE:) was down 1.76% or 1.20 points to 67.10.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 124 to 71 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.11% or 3.90 to 80.20. Shares in Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.66% or 2.10 to 59.40.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.36% or 0.93 to $69.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.10% or 0.79 to hit $72.48 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.39% or 7.10 to trade at $1791.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.16% to 4.4327, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 92.695.

