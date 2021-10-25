Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.35% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.35%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which rose 4.44% or 1.02 points to trade at 23.98 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) added 3.45% or 0.95 points to end at 28.50 and Saudi Electricity Company (SE:) was up 3.26% or 0.90 points to 28.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:), which fell 3.80% or 3.30 points to trade at 83.60 at the close. National Industrialization Co (SE:) declined 3.17% or 0.85 points to end at 26.00 and Makkah Construction&Development Co (SE:) was down 2.62% or 2.00 points to 74.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 106 to 88 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Electricity Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.26% or 0.90 to 28.50.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.71% or 1.43 to $85.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 1.18% or 1.00 to hit $85.64 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.77% or 13.75 to trade at $1810.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.31% to 4.3549, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.808.