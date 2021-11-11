Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.35% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:), which rose 8.31% or 3.50 points to trade at 45.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) added 5.73% or 1.28 points to end at 23.62 and Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) was up 4.96% or 1.95 points to 41.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:), which fell 5.52% or 3.00 points to trade at 51.30 at the close. Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) declined 3.98% or 2.20 points to end at 53.10 and Maharah Human Resources Co (SE:) was down 3.04% or 2.50 points to 79.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 128 to 72 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.30% or 0.24 to $81.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.45% or 0.37 to hit $83.01 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.77% or 14.15 to trade at $1862.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.08% to 4.3013, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 94.983.

